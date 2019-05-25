Checkers top Toronto 4-1 to regain series lead

The Checkers can clinch their first-ever trip to the Calder Cup Finals this Sunday at home … Dustin Tokarski improved to 10-0-0 as a Checker with just 10 total goals allowed. His 40 saves tied his own record for the most by a Checkers goalie this season (also at Cleveland on April 12) … The Checkers improved to 46-0-0 when leading after two periods this season … Nicolas Roy has three goals in his last four games, including two consecutive games with a shorthanded goal. He is tied for the league lead with two shorthanded tallies and has 11 points (3g, 8a) in 13 playoff games … The Checkers’ last three shorthanded goals dating back to Dec. 31 were all scored in Toronto. This marked the third time this season that the Checkers scored shorthanded goals on consecutive days … This was the Checkers’ first game with multiple shorthanded goals since Warren Foegele scored twice on Oct. 7, 2017 … The Checkers’ penalty kill is 17-for-20 for the series against the Marlies, who entered the matchup converting at a 40% clip on the power play in these playoffs … Fleury’s shorthanded goal was the first of his career … Forwards Tomas Jurco and Martin Necas missed the game due to illness, while defenseman Dan Renouf missed out with an injury … Forwards Scott Davidson and Zack Stortini, defensemen Dennis Robertson and Bobby Sanguinetti and goaltender Jeremy Helvig were healthy extras.