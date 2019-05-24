Woman sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of Caldwell County murder

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has been found guilty of murder by a jury in Caldwell County, over five years since she was arrested for shooting a man in the head during a domestic conflict.
Nancy Austin, 62, was sentenced to a life sentence without the possibility of parole on May 24 after prosecutors argued that she had intentionally shot Dylan Joseph Short, 20, in the head during an argument between himself and her daughter.
Short was the father of Austin’s grandson and had been speaking with her daughter, the child’s mother, in front of their residence when she approached him with a handgun and shot him.
The trial took a period of two weeks and resulted in a jury issuing the guilty verdict for Austin who will now be transferred into the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections to serve her sentence.
