Wilmington boat shop owner gets jail sentence after involuntary manslaughter conviction

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington boat shop owner will spend up to 60 days in jail after he was convicted by a Bladen County jury on Thursday of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly shooting in 2017.
David Wayne Gore, 57, was facing a charge of second-degree murder after fatally shooting Allen W. Blanchard, 34, of Wilmington, in the head following a confrontation at Squires Timber Mill off NC 210 in the Kelly community of Bladen County on Dec. 23, 2017.
During a sentencing hearing Friday morning, Blanchard’s sister, Jeanine Greece, read a statement from their dad, asking the judge to show no mercy to Gore.
"He chose violence over humanity. I ask for the maximum sentence allowed by law,” Greece said while reading from the statement. She added, "everything is a reminder of my brother. I ask for the maximum sentence for justice and so that my brother didn’t die in vain.”
“We will respect the court’s decision but he took Alan Blanchard’s life and he needs to go to prison for that,” the Blanchard family attorney said.
Gore’s attorney countered, saying that his client is still reeling from the effects of the deadly shooting.
"Alan Blanchard lost his life for no reason. David Gore has nightmares. He doesn’t sleep. He has been in counseling since December 2017. He is not unaffected by this even though I know that sounds hollow to (the victim’s) side of the courtroom,” Gore’s attorney said.
The judge ultimately decided to sentence Gore to two 30-day split sentences in the Bladen County jail, a $75,000 fine, and supervised probation.
Gore, the owner of Gore Marine in Wilmington, received a tip that a $200,000 boat stolen from his shop had been spotted in Bladen County.
According to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, Gore arrived at the mill and found Blanchard and another man, Ryan Ciro Thau, 33, of Wilmington, loading scrap metal onto a truck.
Authorities said Gore confronted the men and shot Blanchard, who was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where he died the following Monday. Thau was not injured during the incident.
Sheriff's officials later confirmed that Blanchard and Thau had no connection to the stolen boat, but Thau was charged with felony larceny after the property owners said no one had permission to be at the mill.
“We tracked it up this way and we stopped here to find that there was somebody back there in these buildings..and I had my gun...and I was aiming at him and the gun went off and shot the man right in the head,” Gore said in the 911 call.
"Is he the one that stole the boat?" asked the dispatcher.
“No, ma’am...the only thing I know is I screwed up. I’m going to be honest about the whole thing,” Gore said.
Gore was initially charged with second-degree murder but that charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder. He also faced a charge of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree kidnapping.
Before the trial began, the state dismissed the kidnapping charges and reduced the first-degree murder charge to second-degree murder.
