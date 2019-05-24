William Byron roars to Coca-Cola 600 pole on Spectrum Pole Night

WILLIAM BYRON, No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet (Pole Winner): "Winning the pole is a good first step for this weekend. After all those nights of running the Summer Shootout and Winter Heat around here (as a child), I spent a lot of time wondering what it would be like to run the big track. It’s really cool (to win the pole on it). I’ve run one (Coca-Cola 600) here and it didn’t go so great, so the one thought I’ve had in my head this week was to make it better this year, because honestly it was miserable last year. I’ve taken that and used it as added motivation for this year. … I don’t really like having the ‘youngest’ term attached to me. I’ve always been the young guy. … I really just look at myself as a race car driver.”