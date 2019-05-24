TBI issues Amber Alert for missing toddler

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 23-month-old girl.
Thursday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Dayton Pike and Boy Scout Road.
The vehicle was driven by a female and contained her two-year-old infant granddaughter and a Latin American male.
Deputies asked the male to stand by near the roadway in the shade with the infant while they detained the female for questioning after finding out she had open, active warrants.
During the course of the questioning, the man left the scene with the child.
Deputies immediately began to search the area but weren’t successful.
The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Matias Martinez. He has a valid Massachusetts’s driver’s license, brown eyes, and is approximately five-feet,10-inches tall.
The name of the female infant is Octavia Afiya Shaw. She was last seen wearing a light blue dress with black sweat pants. She weighs 30 pounds and is two-feet tall. She has a bi-racial complexion.
Anyone with any information regarding Martinez, the child, or their whereabouts should immediately contact their local law enforcement agency.
