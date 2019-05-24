Suspect in custody after robbing bank, claiming to have a bomb

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspected bank robber is in custody after reportedly robbing a bank in south Charlotte Friday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
The robbery happened at the PNC Bank at the intersection of East Boulevard and Dilworth Road West around 2:25 p.m when officers were called out to the establishment due to a reported robbery.
An initial investigation into the matter determined that a male suspect had entered the bank and approached one of the employees. The suspect told the employee that he had a bomb, displaying a device as he did this and demanding money.
Upon receiving cash from the employee, the suspect fled the scene. A CMPD helicopter was able to located the suspect nearby shortly afterwards, however, and he was apprehended at a nearby Shell gas station off of East Boulevard and Kenilworth.
After interrogating the individual at CMPD headquarters, he eventually admitted to committing the robbery and explained that the device was not actually a bomb but something that had been made to appear as one.
The suspect’s name and charges have not been released until formal charges are filed.
Anyone with further information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
