Parents with children in car arrested for DUI in separate cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill Police made two arrests in separate cases on Thursday of adults accused of driving under the influence with children in the car.
According to a police report, Rock Hill Police officers responded to Dutchman Creek Middle School where they found an SUV partially on the sidewalk. Police say a woman they identified as Johnnie Lynn Moore was speaking with faculty members. When officers approached, they say Moore’s speech was slurred and she was staggering.
They say Moore refused to remove her hands from her pockets several times and then started yelling at faculty members. Police say she also became confrontational with them. They say she could not remember the day of the week, the time or her birthday.
She was arrested for DUI. According to the report, the principal of the school told officers that Moore drove two children off at the school. Police also charged her with child endangerment.
Captain Mark Bollinger with the Rock Hill Police Department says officers parked their vehicles around hers so it would block her from driving away and endangering other children.
In a separate case, Rock Hill Police officers arrests a father for allegedly driving under the influence with his daughter in the car. Police were called to the Quick Trip on S. Cherry Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Police say a Chevy Blazer was in the middle of the parking lot, not in a parking space, and blocking traffic.
Police say Michael Graham was in the driver’s seat, slumped over and apparently unconscious. Graham’s daughter was in the passenger seat and told police she could not get her father to wake up.
The responding officer applied a sternum rub to Graham’s chest and he woke up. According to the report, Graham was disoriented, incoherent and was speaking with slurred words. Police say he fell asleep several times while they were speaking with him. Graham’s BAC was a 0.0 percent, according to police. They believe he was under the influence of drugs.
He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center to take a urine sample. Police say he was unable to produce the sample because he continued to fall asleep, could not stay upright, and vomited several times. Graham later consented to a blood draw.
Graham was charged with DUI, driving under suspension and child endangerment.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.