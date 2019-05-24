Non-profit helping cancer patients expands to Chester County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lexington, South Carolina based non-profit is expanding in Chester County.
The Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Cancer of Many Colors in Chester Thursday evening.
Cancer of Many Colors is a nonprofit that was founded by Chester native Paulette Criscione.
The non-profit helps people who are battling cancer pay for basic living expenses while undergoing treatment.
Criscione is a two-time cancer survivor. She says she lost two of her brothers to cancer. She started the nonprofit after experiencing the tremendous burden cancer can put on families.
“People don’t understand that when you’re going through treatments you’ve got to decide, whether you’re going to take care of your family or are you going to try treatments and beat this just to live so you have to take one day at a time. And it gives them hope,” Criscione said.
Criscione says she came up with the name, Cancer of Many Colors, because each cancer has a different color that represents it. For example, breast cancer is represented by the color pink. She says five cancer colors touched her family.
For more information on Cancer of Many Colors click here: https://www.cancerofmanycolors.com/
