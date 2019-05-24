Myers Park senior with full-ride scholarship creates pens to give back to local charity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mark Dillon is a senior at Myers Park High school and he already has quite the resume. He is an IB student, a Morehead-Cain scholar with a full-ride scholarship to UNC-Chapel Hill and an avid tennis player.
It was the love for his sport that sparked his passion to give back to the community - and through it, he created his own business at 11-years-old.
Dillon comes from a family generation of Myers Park High grads, and soon the senior will be joining the namesake. His brothers, just like him, played tennis for the school, and Dillon also played in the community since he was a kid.
“I would just kind of hit with the kids, because then I really was a kid, just kind of going an practicing," says Dillon.
It was at Tucker Leighton Avram Tennis in Charlotte when Dillon was a kid that he noticed something.
“For me, just seeing the kids next to me, they might not necessarily have tennis shoes, or a racket that’s ten years old, or playing with a broken string or something and they need a fresh string job," says Dillon. “Realizing that those things seem so basic to me because they’ve been kind of provided by my family, the fact that they don’t have him was just kind of upsetting."
Dillon wanted to do something to help, and he did. That’s when he started his business, fittingly named Match Point Pens.
“This business where I make these hand-wooden pens in my garage, my dad is a huge woodworker, so i’ve always kind of been out there with him," says Dillon. "I took them to school in like fifth or sixth grade and I came home that day with like 60 dollars in orders for three pens.”
The pens were a hit; and they took off selling. All the funds are directly donated to TLA tennis. So far Dillon says he’s donated thousands to the organization.
“It just helps buy balls rackets shoes, anything that you really need to play tennis that they couldn’t buy themselves," says Dillon.
Dillon says not only has it fulfilled his passion to give back, but it has also sparked his interest for a career down the road.
“I do like it, I’ve learned from my mistakes, learned how to grow from them and I can take that into business school with me as I pursue it in the future," says Dillon.
Since Dillon primarily uses his dads wood working shop—and he will be heading away to college, he says he wont be able to focus on Match Point Pens full time but he is planning on finding a way, that’s closer to his college campus, to continue giving back to the community.
