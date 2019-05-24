Molly’s Kids: Lincoln County Deputies help Landen Johnson in a surprise day

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Update on longtime one of our #MollysKids, Landen Johnson. Landen is now 9-years old. He lives in Lincolnton with an extremely rare form of dwarfism – the Ligase IV type, which causes him to be immune deficient.
We first met back in 2017 right before he received a bone marrow transplant. His dad recently wrote to let us know though Landen has faced many complications since the transplant, he is gratefully in a current “good stretch” and he wanted you guys to know.
He also wanted you to know about the out-of-nowhere gift earlier this week from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies heard about Landen’s obsession with playing detective, they planned a day for him at their office.
“He got to investigate staged crimes, ride in patrol cars, watch deputies operate drones, and see rescue vehicles,” his dad said. “They even awarded him the ranking of ‘Honorary Detective’ and sent him home with a t-shirt, nameplate, and a crime scene kit of his own. I’m telling you, it made his whole year.”
Few added pictures below. Thanks Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for making an amazing child smile. #MollysKids
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
