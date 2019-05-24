Matthews Police searching for pair involved in hundreds of dollars in theft at home improvement store

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two suspects believed to be responsible for stealing $900 worth of merchandise from a store in Matthews have yet to be identified, according to police.
The robbery occurred on May 21 shortly before 9:30 p.m. when the two individuals, described as black males standing 6′0″ tall with medium-to-large builds, entered the Lowe’s Home Improvement store off of the Matthews Township Parkway in Sycamore Commons, according to police.
Shortly after entering, officials report that the suspects took the stolen merchandise and exited, leaving the lot in a dark-colored sedan pictured below.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Matthews Police Department at 704.841.6752.
