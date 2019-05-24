Kannapolis City Manager presents proposed FY 2020 budget

“This budget will focus our efforts on continuing the aggressive revitalization plans for downtown, maintaining our current delivery of services to residents and investing in our employees. We will continue to position ourselves as a premier location for investors to bring their business and residential developments to the City. Our close proximity to the Charlotte region remains one of the reasons we are able to project a healthy growth in property and sales tax revenues. Over the next two years our investments in infrastructure and the first phases of the Downtown Revitalization Project will be completed and this will help drive additional private investment in our City,” said City Manager Mike Legg.