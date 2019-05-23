Heat wave kicks off start of Memorial Day weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first sign of our impending heat wave arrived on Thursday with the sudden increase in humidity. In fact, dewpoints hit 70 for the first time this year which is considered to be entering a Tropical Airmass category. Now comes the high heat!
Friday through next Thursday will bring our first true heat wave of the season, and not only will temperatures be consistently in the 90s, they'll be in the mid 90s and thus threatening record high temperatures on several days as we head into Memorial Day weekend and beyond.
With our first heat wave of the season on the way, don't forget to take safety precautions to avoid heat related illnesses over the next few days:
-Wear light colored clothing
-Take frequent break from outdoor activities
-Seek shade when possible
-Drink lots of water
-Load up on sunscreen
-Watch elderly, kids, pets
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.