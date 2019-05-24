The heat is here and it’s here to stay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The long-awaited Heat Wave is finally here. Temps returned to the low 90s this afternoon with feels like temps in the mid 90s.
Despite the humidity at moderate levels, there’s not much of a trigger for anything more than a stray late-day thundershower over the next few days. So, sunshine will dominate with afternoon highs consistently in the middle 90s, thus threatening record high temperatures on several days as we head through the Memorial Day weekend and beyond well into next week.
With our first heat wave of the season on the way, don’t forget to take safety precautions to avoid heat related-illnesses over the next few days:
- Wear light-colored clothing
- Take frequent breaks from outdoor activities
- Seek shade when possible
- Drink lots of water
- Load up on sunscreen
- Check on the elderly, kids, pets
Do your best to keep cool! Hope you have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend!
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
