Gear up for 90s: Holiday heat wave begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The well-advertised heat wave is about to start! Get set, we’re on our way to the 90s today…and for many days to come!
On top of the heat, the humidity level will be quite noticeable as well, though there’s not much of a trigger for anything more than a stray late-day thundershower over the next few days.
So, sunshine will dominate with afternoon highs consistently in the middle 90s, thus threatening record high temperatures on several days as we head through the Memorial Day weekend and beyond well into next week.
With our first heat wave of the season on the way, don't forget to take safety precautions to avoid heat related-illnesses over the next few days:
-Wear light-colored clothing
-Take frequent breaks from outdoor activities
-Seek shade when possible
-Drink lots of water
-Load up on sunscreen
-Check on the elderly, kids, pets
Do your best to keep cool!
Hope you have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.