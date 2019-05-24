FuManChu Cup Cakes closing in Plaza Midwood, owner says rent grew too pricey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Andy Jackson, the owner of FuManChu Cup Cakes in Plaza Midwood, is trying to get rid of the last of his product this Memorial Day weekend. Jackson announced on Facebook Thursday that his business would be closing its doors because the rent had become too expensive.
“I finally figured I was working at a loss every day. I was losing money daily,” said Jackson in an interview with WBTV Thursday. “Our rent went really high, higher than I could afford. It’s not just here. It’s all over the city.”
Jackson’s business is just one of several housed in a building near the intersection of Central Avenue and Lamar Avenue in Plaza Midwood. He said he was paying $1200 a month when he started renting the space six years ago, but now he pays close to $3500.
“The places that make these neighborhoods so exciting to come to, get run out with all the gentrification and prices going up everywhere,” said Jackson.
Other Plaza Midwood business owners are sad to see the cup cake business leave. Ilan Paltrow owns a consignment shop right next to FuManChu Cup Cakes and said he will miss his neighbors.
“When rents go up, that means all the chains move in and we don’t want that. We want fun mom and pop business owners,” said Paltrow.
Jackson said Memorial Day weekend will mark the end of the FuManChu Cup Cakes storefront and Sunday will likely be the last day any products are sold. He said what he will miss most about operating the shop, is the people.
“Oh, it’s been a blast. I have a lot of fun with all the people that come in, love talking to all of them,” said Jackson.
He said he plans on taking some time to rest once the business is closed, but cup cakes will still be available for online order and catering.
WBTV reached out to the company that does property management for the building where FuManChu Cup Cakes is located for comment on this story. This story will be updated if a response is provided.
