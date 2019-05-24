On the eve of its 60th running, Concord’s Scott Padgett recalls the first Coca-Cola (World) 600

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - On Sunday when the green flag falls at the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, it will mark the 60th anniversary of that iconic race. Since that first event, the sport has had a dramatic impact on the area, and one person who has seen it all is former Concord Mayor Scott Padgett.
“Well, it was just flying by the seat of your pants," Padgett recalled.
Padgett was 14 when he first came to Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1960. He had piled in a car with three friends and someone’s father behind the wheel to make the trip from Forest City to Concord to see this spectacle.
“You see these old pictures of what it looked like, it doesn’t look anything like that today," Padgett said.
But even then, from the turnout for the first race, it appeared that this was something that was going to take hold.
“The weather is perfect, the turnout is tremendous, major league stock car racing has come to North Carolina to stay," a television announcer prophetically noted at the time.
But it wasn’t a perfect debut…Padgett remembers the modifications many drivers made to the cars to deal with an unusual problem.
“The track started breaking up and asphalt was going through the guys radiators and windshields and they were dropping out," Padgett said.
Those issues were worked out. Joe Lee Johnson won that first race, and the track, and the 600 mile race became iconic.
Padgett later served on the Concord City Council and as Mayor, where he had a front row seat for the growth sparked by this track.
“It is extremely important for our identity," Padgett said, “certainly economically, but as I said, with our identity.”
To reinforce that identity, for years he’d walk through the campgrounds greeting fans, and reminding them which city they were actually in.
On Friday he had the chance to thumb through one of the old programs from the 1960 race. It was fun to see the old ads, he said, and relive some of the memories of that June day in 1960.
“It was a long day, it was a long day, but you know, 14 years-old, you’re excited, time flew by," Padgett remembered.
