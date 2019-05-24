Checkers drop game 4 in overtime

This was the Checkers’ first overtime game of the postseason, while the Marlies improved to 3-0. The Checkers are 5-3 all-time in overtime playoff games … Toronto out-shot the Checkers 5-0 in the overtime period … Roy became the fifth Checker to record his 10th point of the playoffs (12 games) … Roy’s goal was the Checkers’ first shorthanded goal since Dec. 31, also at Toronto … The Checkers are 10-for-11 on the penalty kill with a shorthanded goal in the last two games … With two points (1g, 1a), Poturalski took sole possession of the AHL scoring lead (17 points). He has at least one point in 10 of his 11 games played. He is the only Checker to score goals in three straight playoff games, which he has now done twice … Trevor Carrick had an assist to extend his point streak to eight games (1g, 8a), tying Morgan Geekie’s franchise record set earlier this postseason … The Checkers were tied after the second period in all three of their losses this postseason … Forwards Scott Davidson, Steven Lorentz, Stelio Mattheos, Jacob Pritchard and Zack Stortini, defensemen Dennis Robertson and Bobby Sanguinetti and goaltender Jeremy Helvig were healthy extras.