Carowinds offers free admission for military members, discounts for their families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This summer, Carowinds is offering free admission for our nation’s heroes and discounts for their families during the park’s ‘Military Days’ events.
The Military Days take place on May 26-27 and June 29-July 7. On those days, regular admission will be waived for active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. who bring a valid government-issued ID.
Up to six immediate family members of military personnel can also purchase tickets for a discount - $39.99 each - when purchased online.
“Knowing well the potential dangers in the work, an extraordinary brand of men and women step up to preserve our freedom, a cause greater than self," Carowinds posted on their website. "Carowinds celebrates America’s best by offering what we do best: a full day of pure AMAZING with thrilling rides, super-fast water slides and ginormous waves, never-ending laughs and memories to last a lifetime.”
