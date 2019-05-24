Carowinds offers free admission for military members, discounts for their families

This summer, Carowinds is offering free admission for our nation’s heroes and discounts for their families during the park’s ‘Military Days’ events.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This summer, Carowinds is offering free admission for our nation’s heroes and discounts for their families during the park’s ‘Military Days’ events.

The Military Days take place on May 26-27 and June 29-July 7. On those days, regular admission will be waived for active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. who bring a valid government-issued ID.

Up to six immediate family members of military personnel can also purchase tickets for a discount - $39.99 each - when purchased online.

“Knowing well the potential dangers in the work, an extraordinary brand of men and women step up to preserve our freedom, a cause greater than self," Carowinds posted on their website. "Carowinds celebrates America’s best by offering what we do best: a full day of pure AMAZING with thrilling rides, super-fast water slides and ginormous waves, never-ending laughs and memories to last a lifetime.”

For more information about the military days and military discounts at Carowinds, click here.

