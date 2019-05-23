Woman leads police on high speed chase in old police car

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman led police in two counties on a high speed chase on Wednesday, and they say she was driving what used to be a police car.
According to the report, police stopped Shale Monique Glenn, 26, for speeding in Rowan County. When officers approached the car, Glenn rolled the window up and then took off.
Police pursued Glenn from an area near the Aldi Warehouse into Davidson County. Speeds were estimated to be in excess of 110 miles an hour.
Glenn was driving a 2009 Dodge Charger that police believe may have been an old patrol car.
The chase ended when Glenn pulled into a parking spot at a restaurant on Old Linwood Road in Lexington.
Glenn was charged with resisting police, speeding more than 15 miles an hour over the limit, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, and felony flee to elude arrest.
Bond was set at $5000.
