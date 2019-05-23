WBTV Water Safety Week life-saving tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re heading into the hot summer months when thousands will take solace from the heat in cool lakes and pools. But officials are stressing that water safety skills should be something you make sure you take with you.
Associate Aquatics Director with the YMCA-Greater Charlotte Ame Guy says the number of drownings in Mecklenburg County and the state continue to raise concerns.
“It’s the leading cause of death of children ages 1-4,” said Guy. “Second leading cause of death in children ages 1-14.”
Back in 2015, Mecklenburg County had jumped to number one in deaths by drownings, even surpassing coastal counties. That’s when YMCA-Charlotte began its Safety Around Water program, which teaches children how to swim and families basic rescue techniques at no charge.
“These children have pools that they can walk to,” said Guy. “And they’re going to go swimming; it’s going to be hot. Knowing that they have some type of water safety skills is so important to these parents.”
In the program, instructors go around to dozens of apartment complexes around Mecklenburg County teaching these life-saving skills. They teach techniques like the following:
- ”Jump, push, turn, grab”: this teaches that if a person falls into water that is over their head, they can sink to the bottom, jump and push up from the floor to gain momentum, turn to the nearest wall and grab it as they make their way up.
- ”Swim, float, swim”: this teaches that if a swimmer becomes tired, they can swim for a bit, turn over and float to catch their breath, and then proceed to swim again.
- Reach, throw or row. Never go. In an emergency scenario, the rescuer should never go into the water, if possible. They should lower their center of gravity -usually by lying down- and try to bring the victim towards them with their hands. They can also utilize other objects like pool noodles, towels, and so forth.
A demonstration of the above techniques can be viewed in the attached story that aired during WBTV’s Water Safety Week.
Meanwhile, you can visit YMCA-Greater Charlotte’s website for more information. https://www.ymca.net/watersafety
“I told every director to pray over the water before opening pools because anything can happen,” said Guy. “Even under watch. None of us are immune.”
