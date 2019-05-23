Vietnam veteran awards Purple Heart to family of ‘true hero’ Riley Howell

“Riley loved the outdoors, and Star Wars, and pizza; he played soccer and ran cross country in high school and was described by those close to him as upbeat and optimistic, and always with a smile on his face,” a message from UNCC Chancellor Philip Dubois read. “Riley’s family describes him as always putting others ahead of himself, and nothing exemplifies that more than his final, heroic actions in defense of his fellow students. We will not forget Riley.”