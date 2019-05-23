UNC Charlotte shooting victim wants to thank woman who helped stop the bleeding after shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sean DeHart, one of the victims of the tragic shooting on UNC Charlotte campus, is looking to thank the woman who helped stop him from bleeding on that day.
UNC Charlotte provided an update on DeHart, after Chancellor Philip Dubois stopped by to visit him in Apex.
“I enjoyed my time with them and was happy to see Sean doing so well. He plans to return to Charlotte soon for his summer job, and we look forward to welcoming him back to campus in the fall for the start of his junior year.,” Dubois said.
In a tweet, UNC Charlotte says on April 30, DeHart fled into Prospector, where a young woman, he believes a student, placed a tourniquet on him to help stop the bleeding.
The university says Sean and his family would like to thank this woman for her help.
If you have any information, please email chanoff@uncc.edu.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.