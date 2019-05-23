Temps rise as we approach major heat wave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a seasonal and cooler day Wednesday – most of the day around Charlotte was spent in the 70s – we’re looking at much warmer conditions moving forward.
Today will be a transition day, as we move back above average. Here’s the deal: as a warm front to our west cuts to the north, we’ll jump back into the mid to upper 80s along with a slight chance for a stray afternoon thunderstorm.
As has been advertised, our first true heat wave of the season is set to begin on Friday. Sunshine will dominate and rain chances will be very low going into - and even beyond the holiday weekend – with afternoon readings in the low to mid 90s in my forecast through at least next Wednesday, and we’ll be challenging record high temperatures along the way!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
