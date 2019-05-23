‘Rising rent’ forces FuManChu CupCakes to close up shop in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After five years in business off Central Avenue in east Charlotte, FuManChu CupCakes announced on Facebook they are closing their storefront this Sunday.
Owner Andy Jackson, who The Charlotte Observer nicknamed Charlotte’s bad boy of baking back in 2015, said they are closing because of rising rent prices in the neighborhood.
The initial Facebook post, which has since been edited, said their rent was being tripled.
“We thank everyone that has supported us over the last 5 years,” said the farewell Facebook post. “Hope to see you this weekend!!!!”
Jackson, who started making cupcakes as a hobby, marketed his shop as not your “normal” cupcake store.
According to the shop’s website, “Andy has found inspiration for his cupcakes in music, alcohol, and fresh ingredients. Meaning you will not find average flavors such as chocolate, vanilla, and red velvet.”
Jackson got ideas from bartenders and random inspirations, even song lyrics, for his cupcakes according to The Charlotte Observer.
His most famous flavor is a cupcake flavored with Guinness stout, filled with chocolate ganache spiked with Jameson Irish whiskey and topped with Bailey’s Irish Cream frosting.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.