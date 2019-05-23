Reporter’s Notebook: Learning to Swim (Adult Learn to Swim program through the YMCA-Charlotte)

My mom can’t swim, my sister can’t, I…couldn’t. And I figured, if I had kids, I’d make sure they learn, like my sister did. But then I thought, why not me? Or so many other people who tell me (even immediately after this story aired), ‘I never learned to swim, I want to learn, I don’t want it to be too late’. We literally received an email from one 72-year-old man who said that he never learned to swim because he had a bad experience, but he wants to learn now. That really touched me. No one should ever feel it’s too late to do something that make you feel good, calm, free, even confident, all feelings that I got that day.