Record-breaking heat wave on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a generally cloudy last couple of days, the major headline that we've been talking about for a while now will finally arrive beginning Friday: the heat.
There was already a noticeable increase in the humidity today, and while it may lead to a few widely scattered showers this evening, for the most part it's going to be rain free.
Friday through next Thursday will bring our first true heat wave of the season, and not only will temperatures be consistently in the 90s, they'll be in the mid 90s and thus threatening record high temperatures on several days as we head into Memorial Day weekend and beyond.
With our first heat wave of the season on the way, don't forget to take safety precautions to avoid heat related illnesses over the next few days:
- Wear light colored clothing
- Take frequent break from outdoor activities
- Seek shade when possible
- Drink lots of water
- Load up on sunscreen
- Watch elderly, kids, pets
