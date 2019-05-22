Police: Argument over $5 taken from coin jar leads to woman throwing knife, cutting man’s arm

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a woman Wednesday for allegedly throwing a knife at a man multiple times and slashing his arm.
Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state 25-year-old Dominique Janae Wood was charged with felony domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
According to a MBPD report, officers were called Tuesday to the 1200 block of 9th Avenue South after getting reports of a possible stabbing.
Officers met with the victim, who was being treated by EMS for a cut on his left forearm. Initially, he did not want to get the suspect in trouble and refused to tell police where the incident took place, saying he would “plead the fifth” when asked if Wood stabbed him, according to the report.
Police then went to an apartment on Pridgen Road to try and locate a crime scene, the report stated. Officers reportedly found several drops of blood on the back staircase that leads to the second and third floor. More drops of blood were found on the pathway toward the front door of the residence, according to law enforcement.
The victim returned to the apartment from the hospital as officers were executing a search warrant. He then told police he knew where the knife was and would show them, according to the report.
“The victim advised that he had moved the knife after it was thrown at him because he did not want the offender to recover the knife and harm him further,” the report stated.
Officers located the knife on the west side of the apartment complex building.
According to the victim, he and Wood argued after he took $10 from a coin jar and put $5 back. The suspect wanted to know where the rest of the money was, according to the report.
“The victim stated that he believed ‘s—t was like going to get real just like the last time,’” the report read in part.
Eventually, the suspect grabbed a knife and the man ran into a bedroom, shut the door, and tried to “barricade her out of the room,” according to police.
According to the victim, Wood tried to cut him by swinging the knife in the space between the floor and the base of the door. She said at one point that she had cut her finger, the report stated.
The man came out of the room and saw Wood coming back up the stairs after getting some tissues. She reportedly still had the knife.
At one point, the man tried to run to the open back door. Wood then allegedly threw the knife, hitting him in the right shoulder, the report stated. She picked it up and threw it a second time, striking the man in the face with the weapon’s blunt end, according to police.
The knife ricocheted on the second throw, slicing the victim on the left forearm, the report stated. He then picked up the knife and threw it toward some bushes.
