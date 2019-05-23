Person rushed to hospital after shooting in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was rushed to the hospital after they were shot in northeast Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 12 p.m. on Digital Drive, which is off of IBM Drive near W.T. Harris Boulevard and the Autumn Park Apartments. Medic said the victim was taken to an area hospital with very serious injuries.
CMPD later released more information on the shooting, noting that it stemmed from an incident where a 32-year-old female and a 28-year-old male were robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects. The male victim was shot in the ensuing struggle.
The victim’s name and the extent of their injuries have not been released.
Anyone with further information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.