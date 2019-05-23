One killed in Gastonia crash

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in Gastonia early Thursday morning.
The wreck happened around 1:52 a.m. on South New Hope Road. Police say 54-year-old Darren Woomer was driving a 2014 Infiniti SUV when the vehicle veered off the road, struck a fire hydrant and a tree before flipping on top of a concrete handicap spot.
At the scene, it appeared the vehicle may have struck a business during the crash. The front glass of the Liberty Income Tax building appeared to be damaged where the vehicle came to rest.
Woomer was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene, officials say.
Police are investigating whether speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.
