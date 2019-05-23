Molly’s Kids: Adam Kincaid fighting cancer that has fewer than 100 cases, worldwide

His stepmother Emily is the one who originally reached out. “I’m his stepmom but have been in his life for 12 years,” Emily Kincaid wrote. “Phil and I (his dad) have a wonderful relationship with his mother and her fiance. We are with each other everyday and they even stayed at our house for ten days so we could all be with Adam. I am serious when I say, we should write a book on co-parenting.”