Molly’s Kids: Adam Kincaid fighting cancer that has fewer than 100 cases, worldwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The guy in the forefront of this very cool picture is 14-year-old Adam Kincaid from Belmont, the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids.
Adam is fighting a rare, aggressive cancer called NUT midline carcinoma – fewer than 100 documented cases in the world.
How did this high school freshman find it? Randomly. Unexpectedly. He was playing basketball, hurt himself and went to the doctor’s office with what he believed to be rib pain from that sports injury. After first being diagnosed as a bruised rib, then as pneumonia, eight weeks later – read that again, eight weeks later – his family took him to the ER when the pain became so bad it left him unable to walk.
It was then, just last month, that a CT scan showed both a large mass in his upper left lung and a tumor on his T9 vertebrae. The tough description of cancer soon followed. Adam is currently fighting hard with chemotherapy, radiation, and the tumor on his T9 vertebrae has already been surgically removed by the doctors at Levine Children's Hospital. More surgeries in the future are planned.
Doctors have also since discovered tumors in his T1 vertebrae, on his hip, and in his leg, but his parents say they believe in his oncology team and feel like Adam is getting the best treatment possible.
As you guys know, pediatric cancer doesn’t just hit one child, it hits that child’s whole family. Adam is the big brother to three siblings: Andrew (12), and sisters Cambrie (5), and Channing (3). He also has two sets of parents because his parents divorced at a young age.
His stepmother Emily is the one who originally reached out. “I’m his stepmom but have been in his life for 12 years,” Emily Kincaid wrote. “Phil and I (his dad) have a wonderful relationship with his mother and her fiance. We are with each other everyday and they even stayed at our house for ten days so we could all be with Adam. I am serious when I say, we should write a book on co-parenting.”
Adam’s mother is Kim Kincaid, and her fiance and soon-to-be stepfather is Jeremy Webb. Growing up in a divorced family who all got along, I personally appreciate Emily explaining this background. The support has to feel good to Adam.
“His family, friends and teachers at South Point High School in Gaston County say they miss him terribly and are rallying behind him,” said Emily. "He’s a great kid who is laid back and fun to be around. He’s handling things well, but it was hard for him to face the loss of his ‘big, awesome’ hair.” Which, as I’m sure you can tell from this picture and a few more below, is indeed big and awesome.
With chemo starting this week, the guess is it’d most likely start falling out within the next few days so Adam scheduled a haircut this week to get it out on his time. Emily says the family has started a Facebook page. Find it at @Strong Like AK. Welcome to #MollysKids, Adam. If you’d like, send us a picture of your new haircut. Bet it’s a new look, but same you. -Molly
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
