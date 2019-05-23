Mecklenburg County detention officer fired following arrest for assault on female

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that a detention officer in their department had been terminated from his position after he was arrested and charged with assaulting a female.
Phillip DeVore worked in this position from June 2017 until he was fired on May 23 following the arrest.
Sheriff Garry McFadden expressed disapointment in DeVore and in his statement on the matter, emphasized that the Office, “requires all employees to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct both on and off-duty.”
No further information regarding the matter has been released at this time.
