Man accused of robbing, assaulting man he met on dating site

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Taylorsville man says he was knocked out and robbed by a man he met on a dating site earlier this week. The alleged attacker is still being sought.
The victim told police he met the man, “Ethan,” on a dating site Tuesday and the two agreed to meet Wednesday at the Lincoln County Walking Trail off Laboratory Road.
The man says the two met up, walked down to the South Fork River and talked. When the man got up to go to the restroom, he says “Ethan” struck him in the face, causing him to black out. When he woke up he saw the attacker running down the path.
“The victim said the suspect took his cap and head light, $300 in cash and vape pen and tubes,” police say.
The victim drove to a convenience store and called police. He was taken to Atrium in Lincolnton to be treated for his injury.
The alleged attacker is only known by his profile name on the dating site, which is “Ethan.” A photo of the man wanted was released in hopes that someone may be able to identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.