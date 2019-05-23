Suspect arrested after SWAT situation unfolds at apartment building in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) and SWAT officers responded to a situation at an apartment complex in south Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
The incident began around 10 a.m. at the Aurea Station apartments on Winter Oaks Lane off of Sharon Road West near South Boulevard.
Police said they were serving a felony warrant on Luis Pineda-Acheta, 37, who had several outstanding charges including some for kidnapping, strangulation and assault on a female, all of which took place during a domestic violence incident on May 21.
CMPD first attempted to make contact with the suspect but was unsuccessful, at which point the SWAT team and negotiators were sent to the scene. Medic and the Charlotte Fire Department also responded, and citizens were asked to avoid the area.
Following a standoff that went on for over nine hours, Pineda-Acheta was apprehended at around 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. Officials stated that he had eluded arrest up until that point by moving behind the walls inside the apartment building from one residence to the next.
After being detained, the suspect was taken to the hospital due to a medical issue. When he is released he will be interviewed and then charged for crimes related to this incident.
