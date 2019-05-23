Forever Family: The joy of helping children find forever homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week's segment is one that is very humbling to put on display for viewers to watch. Partly because I enjoy being the one behind the scenes, making sure everything is organized and prepared because that's my nature. This week you will actually see me in front of the camera for the first time sharing part of my story. The interview put me out of my comfort zone for many reasons. Not just because of the microphones, lights and makeup, but because I was asked to share the impact that foster care has had on my life. My family’s story includes not just happy memories of fostering energetic and sweet children but also painful goodbyes of children who have left our home over the last 8 years. I sit in my living room and see the couch where all my boys snuggled with popcorn with foster placements and made beautiful memories. Then I walk down the hallway and see empty beds where children who once called me mom once slept. In order to share the impact fostering has had on my life I knew the story would force me to be vulnerable and honest for viewers to see.