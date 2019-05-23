100 deadly days of summer begins Memorial Day weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Highway Patrol urges drivers to be cautious while traveling this Memorial Day weekend. Troopers say it’s the start of the 100 deadliest days on the road.
Lance Corporal Gary Miller with the SCHP says on Memorial Day weekend 2018, there were more than a thousand crashes in the state of South Carolina. Of those crashes, nearly 500 people were injured, and seven people were killed.
“Speed, DUI and obviously distraction are the three big causes when it comes to crashes,” Lance Corporal Gary Miller said. “Anytime you get behind the wheel and your traveling and conditions changes, do two things; slow down and increase your following distance.”
He also recommends keeping up with the maintenance of your car before you travel. Bring water, snacks and a phone charger in case of emergency.
If you need assistance, dialing *HP will take you directly to SCHP dispatch.
In Lancaster County, first responders are already feeling the effects of families headed to the beach. Many people use Highway 903 in Lancaster as a shortcut to the coast.
Fire Marshal Russell Rogers says they responded to five crashes last Friday. Of those five crashes, four of the victims were flown to area hospitals with serious injuries. None of those crashes ended in fatalities, but another crash Wednesday night did.
“Everyone wants to say it’s because of cellphones, but we’ve always had distracted driving,” Rogers said. “That can be putting your makeup on or eating or playing with the radio that’s all distracted driving.”
They ask that you stay focused when traveling this weekend, it could save your family or another family’s lives.
“Slow down," Rogers said, “the beach will be there when you get there.”
