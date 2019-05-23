Crime Stoppers: Police looking for pizza shop perpetrator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are searching for the man who robbed a Little Caesars store. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. May 5th at the location off University City Blvd. in northeast Charlotte.
Surveillance video shows a man walked into the store and demand money from one of the employees.
“He says ‘give me the money’. As he says that, he throws the bag in the cashier’s face,” explained Detective Brandon Miller with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
The situation was captured on multiple cameras. From one angle the suspect can be seen pulling a gun. The entire transaction is very fast. The suspect only spent about 10 minutes inside the store. Although the process appears to happen smoothly, Miller said detectives do not believe the robbery was an inside job.
“We don’t have any reason to say that this is an inside job right now,” said Miller. “We think that this guy possibly did some sort of surveillance on the business or may have been outside watching prior to this. Either way he comes in right when this woman had the money in her hand.”
Detectives think the suspect left the area on foot. Miller said the speed at which this robbery took place, can make it hard for police to identify the suspect.
“That does make it a little difficult for us because a lot of times if it’s that quick, the person who was actually robbed may not remember this (suspect) or may not give us a very good description versus some of the other robberies where the guy’s in for a few minutes,” explained Miller.
If you think you know who this pizza shop perpetrator is, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Tipsters can remain anonymous and can get a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
