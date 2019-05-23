Chester County officials warn community after suspect van approaches females around the area

RICHBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating several incidents in the Richburg community in which females reported suspects in a van approaching them and making unwanted advances.
The van is described as white with a gray spot on the hood where the paint appears to have flaked off. Three men are believed to have been in the van each time it approached the females, on May 17 at a nearby BP gas station and again on May 18 at QuikTrip. Both of these establishments were located along Lancaster Highway. The van was also sighted by a child on May 21 around that area.
The females approached by the male suspects were all teenagers and authorities are asking residents of the community to be cautious as they continue to search for the van and its occupants.
Anyone with information about this matter is asked to call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131 or to just call 911 as soon as possible. The van is believed to still be in the Richburg area.
