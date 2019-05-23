ATM fraud case connects Hickory to Asheville

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Hickory police say a man and a woman have gone to bank ATM’s in towns along Interstate 40 and have stolen money out of at least 8 people’s accounts.
Captain Jeff Young says it appears the two are stealing enough data through card skimmers on ATM machines to be able to make their own ATM cards. The skimmers, they believe, were on machines in the Asheville area. The known victims so far are from the same area.
Young says the two have withdrawn thousands of dollars from the victim’s accounts. Police have released pictures of the pair and hope someone can identify them. The woman, says Young, appears to be changing wigs and clothing at every stop to hide her appearance.
Authorities advise people using ATM machines to always look for any suspicious add-ons to the device and always check the card slot to be sure it is secure. A loose card reader could mean someone has tampered with it.
They also urge everyone to check their accounts frequently for any suspicious activity. If something is found, report the situation to the bank and local authorities.
