After cool Wednesday, highs expected in 90s throughout weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a delightful break from the heat on Wednesday with daytime temperatures remaining in the 70s for most of the day, lookout, because this time even hotter air is moving our way as we will be flirting with record highs throughout the Memorial Day Holiday Weekend.
Here are the record highs:
- Friday: 95° – 1939
- Saturday: 95° – 1953
- Sunday: 96° – 1926
- Monday: 96° - 1916
We are forecasting highs in the mid 90s on each of these days and it won’t stop there as this heat is projected to go deep into next week.
Little if any rain is expected over the weekend, so if you have outdoor plans, including the NASCAR events, the path should be clear for the most part!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
