York County judge denies bond for man accused of sexually assaulting Winthrop University student

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A York County judge is denying bond for a man he believes is an extreme danger to our community. Tyler Terry, who’s charged with sexually assaulting a student at Winthrop University, has already spent about 100 days in jail according to officials.
The crime happened in February of this year. Terry’s attorney tried to get the judge to consider that his client is only 16 years old and by law is still innocent until proven guilty.
Terry’s attorney told the judge that he understands the facts sound bad especially because there’s video evidence of Terry with the victim right before the assault happened. The state made its argument very clear – stranger rape at gun point is every woman’s worst nightmare.
In court, it was said that Terry told police that he did not know the victim and only attacked her because a man who is known on the streets as “Body Bag” threatened him to do it. In the confession, Terry said he had witnessed a homicide and that’s why “Body Bag” gave him those instructions.
Police went to a man they know as “Body Bag” and could not verify the information or the homicide Terry was talking about.
The sexual assault happened after Terry told the victim that he was a student on campus and had been locked out of the dorms. The victim held the door open for him and that’s when Terry pointed a gun to her face and asked her for sex while threatening to kill her. After the attack, Terry stole the victim’s keys, ID and car.
Police were able to eventually catch Terry in the Charlotte area because the victim had reported the car stolen.
The victim in this case went to get a rape kit done and police are still waiting for the results. She was in court on Wednesday with her family as the judge made his decision.
