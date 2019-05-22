WBTV News Director Dennis Milligan retires after 18 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV News Director Dennis Milligan is retiring after a successful 18-year run in Charlotte.
Milligan is retiring with WBTV positioned in one of its strongest positions of leadership in years.
He will be joining his wife, Janey, in Charleston, SC to enjoy his grandchildren and many gorgeous sunsets on their family farm.
Milligan has worked in broadcast news for 39 years. He started as an intern in radio at KCBQ in San Diego at 17 years old.
He then moved on to television in 1981 at KYEL in Yuma, AZ as a reporter and anchor.
In 1983, Milligan became the executive producer and assignment manager of KERO in Bakersfield, California.
Milligan joined KFSN in Fresno in 1985 before transferring to KGO in San Francisco as executive producer in 1993.
In 1999, he became news director of WCBD in Charleston, SC and two years later he joined WBTV, where he has been for the last 18 years.
Since becoming WBTV’s News Director, Milligan has worked to bring new, refreshing content to the station, while creating opportunities for a plethora of journalists.
Milligan has been the news director at WBTV through multiple ownership changes and hired almost everyone in the current newsroom.
The WBTV family has shared many stories with Dennis and express appreciation for him and the things that he has done for so many people in the newsroom, at the station and in the city of Charlotte.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.