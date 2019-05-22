Suspect in drug investigation airlifted to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A suspect in a Burke County drug investigation was airlifted to the hospital after being shot by a SWAT officer during the execution of a search warrant at his home on Wednesday.
The incident happened at a mobile home on Airport/Rhodhiss Road in Hickory. Officials say a search warrant issued stated that the suspect and others at the home had firearms and may have handguns on their person.
SWAT executed a no-knock search on the home and found the suspect in bed in a bedroom, but he refused to get out of the bed or show his hands to officers. A female was escorted out of the room and the mobile home.
According to a release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect repeatedly told the officers he was either going to kill them or make the officers kill him.
“After numerous threats, the suspect quickly moved his hands beneath the covers and a SWAT officer fired his weapon,” the release states.
Officers immediately began rendering first aid until EMS, who were staged close by to the scene, could take over. The suspect was then airlifted to a medical center.
Neighbor Fred Stewart said he was not surprised by what happened.
“There have been police there a couple of times," he said.
Sam Dunn said he wasn’t surprised either that the suspect got into a confrontation with the law.
“He thinks he’s Wyatt Earpp and carriers a gun all the time,” Dunn said.
Sheriff Steve Whisenant confirmed his deputies have had dealings with the man before.
The suspect’s name and condition have not been released.
The SWAT officer who fired the weapon was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of a SBI investigation, which is standard procedure.
Late in the afternoon, SBI agents left the scene and Burke Sheriff’s Deputies executed the narcotics search warrant they were trying to serve in the morning. Authorities have not said if anything was found.
No officers were injured during the incident.
