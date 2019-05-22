Starbucks accused of using poisonous pesticides in NYC stores

The strips were routinely found hidden under bagels and near pastry displays at Starbucks locations over the last three years by Paul D’Auria, a licensed pest control technician for AVP Termite & Pest Control who provided extermination services to Starbucks in New York from 2013 through June 2018, claims one of the lawsuits. D’Auria reported he personally observed Starbucks managers placing sets of DDVP No-Pest Strips “within virtually each of the more than 100 stores that he serviced,” it noted.