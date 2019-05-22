Rowan EMS workers honored as part of EMS Week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On what could be the worst day of your life, paramedics and emergency medical workers are some of the people who would most want to meet.
This is the week the country honors Emergency Medical Services workers and the lifesaving skills they perform under stressful conditions several times a day, every day.
At the Rowan County EMS headquarters on Wednesday, hamburgers were sizzling on the grill as managers served up lunch to the crews. It’s a welcome break from the routine.
“Sometimes it can be stressful depending on the type of call that you get," said paramedic Brittany Williams. Williams has been on the job for nearly a year and half…and she says the calls can stick with you. “I remember the worst ones, don’t really remember all of them, though.”
Car crashes, drug overdoses, accidents, fire, medical calls, crime, you name it, they go to it, and sometimes do much more than was expected. Chief Soliz said that Rowan County EMS responds to approximately 21,000 calls per year.
The call volume for Rowan EMS is similar to that of counties with higher populations, according to data collected by Chief Soliz. In 2017, Rowan EMS responded to just over 20,000 calls, while neighboring Cabarrus County Emergency Services responded to 23,227 calls, and that’s with a population that is higher by approximately 40,000 residents.
In 2018, Rowan EMS responded to 20,792 calls, compared to 24,907 for Cabarrus County.
Even as busy as they can be with such a call volume, many times local paramedics do more than is asked or required.
“Each of you has at one point over the past year been recognized by somebody for some great thing that you’ve done," Chief Soliz told several paramedics on Wednesday as he presented commendations for various achievements.
One commendation came from the family of a patient.
“The family said ‘my dad was having chest pains and the crew was awesome,'" Soliz said. "'I’m glad we have Rowan EMS watching our backs.’”
Another commendation was given for a paramedic who worked over her shift after hearing a dispatch for a serious traffic accident.
And in some cases, it’s not their quick response or medical knowledge that earns the honors, it’s something else. In one case, the commendation was given for “exceptional compassion.”
“After treating two children that had been left at home alone without food and inadequate clothing, you and the crew supported these kids, and out of your own pocket bought shoes and socks for them and delivered them to the children," Soliz said. “This is truly an act of community service, not expected at all. I think this is reflective of the kind of heart that you have and dedication to the community."
“EMS Weeks established by President Ford in 1974 “to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation’s communities,” according to the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians. (NAEMT)
NAEMT and the American College of Emergency Physicians “are working to ensure that the important contributions of EMS practitioners in safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of their communities are fully celebrated and recognized.”
