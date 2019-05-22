NorthEast Foundation giving campaign raises more than $278,000 in 2019

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - From the NorthEast Foundation: The NorthEast Foundation Annual Teammate Giving Campaign was a huge success raising over $278,000 from employee giving to benefit Carolinas HealthCare System (CHS) NorthEast. Like all charitable contributions to the NorthEast Foundation, which is celebrating its 25th Anniversary in 2019, every penny donated through teammate giving stays at CHS NorthEast.
“On behalf of the NorthEast Foundation’s Board of Directors, we are grateful to our teammates and to our 2019 Campaign Co-Chairs, Phyllis Wingate, President of CHS NorthEast and Dr. Robert Kinney for their outstanding leadership in helping us surpass our goal,” said Charlie Sastoque, President, NorthEast Foundation. “Their dedication and devotion to our hospital is unwavering and steadfast to our mission.”
CHS NorthEast employees know more than anyone the importance of quality care and support for patients and families at the hospital. Patient need is great, and to meet the demand for exceptional healthcare close to home, CHS NorthEast needs philanthropic support to continue to provide infrastructure, technology, equipment and educational programs that goes above and beyond the standard of care.
Thousands of employees, including healthcare professionals and support and administration staff who work to keep the hospital running day-to-day, participated in the annual NorthEast Foundation Teammate Giving Campaign with contributions to the Foundation through payroll deduction or a one-time donation. This year, the 2019 NorthEast Foundation Teammate Giving Campaign had a goal of raising $275,000 between February 14 and March 28. Over 2,000 teammates, including 158 new teammates, participated in the campaign to raise $278,831 for the hospital.
Phyllis Wingate, CHS Northern Division President, and Dr. Robert Kinney, pathologist and Chair of the Hospital Advisory Board, served as co-chairs for the campaign. The pair along with 19 committee members, rallied and encouraged employees to donate to the Foundation and surpass the campaign goal.
“Our hospital is fortunate to have the NorthEast Foundation,” said Phyllis Wingate, President, CHS NorthEast. “Since 1994, our teammates have gifted over $2 million to our hospital through the NorthEast Foundation’s Teammate Giving Campaign. Their generosity has helped fund critical programs and innovative equipment, so we can provide the best care for our patients and continue our hospital’s mission to Improve Health, Elevate Hope and Advance Healing – for all.”
Throughout the six-week campaign, teammates who donated at a gift level of $2 per pay period were given a NorthEast Foundation Tervis Cup, and employees who gave at a minimum of $5 per pay period were also entered in weekly prize drawings to win gifts donated by local businesses.
A celebration was held on Friday, May 17 to thank employees for their support of the NorthEast Foundation and their hospital. The celebration included testimonials, food trucks and a check presentation.
For more information on the teammate giving campaign, visitwww.givenortheastfoundation.org/teammate.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.