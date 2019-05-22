NorthEast Foundation giving campaign raises more than $278,000 in 2019

Thousands of employees, including healthcare professionals and support and administration staff who work to keep the hospital running day-to-day, participated in the annual NorthEast Foundation Teammate Giving Campaign with contributions to the Foundation through payroll deduction or a one-time donation. This year, the 2019 NorthEast Foundation Teammate Giving Campaign had a goal of raising $275,000 between February 14 and March 28. Over 2,000 teammates, including 158 new teammates, participated in the campaign to raise $278,831 for the hospital.