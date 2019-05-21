Nice, sunny Wednesday before temps surge into 90s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Let’s dwell on the good news! Wednesday looks terrific with sunshine and high temperatures only in the lower 80s.
That’s it. All bets are off from Thursday through the holiday weekend and beyond.
High temperatures will surge back into the upper 80s Thursday, but that’s only the beginning.
From there highs jump into the mid 90s and stay there through the Memorial Day Weekend and well into next week.
Beyond the heatwave, rain does not appear to be much of a factor at all over the weekend which is good news for NASCAR fans and other backyard barbecues, but it won’t be long before we’re really looking for rain if this heat keeps up much longer.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
