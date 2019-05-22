NC elementary school teacher threatened to ‘shoot up the school,’ sheriff’s office says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) - An Orange County elementary school teacher resigned May 17 after she made threats to "shoot up the school," the sheriff's office said.
Pathways Elementary School teacher Kristen Thompson faces a felony charge of communicating a threat of mass violence.
Other teachers told authorities Thompson made the threat, the sheriff's office said.
She was taken into custody Tuesday and received a $1,000 bond.
“This situation is being handled by law enforcement with the safety of our students and school staff as our utmost concern. Meanwhile, this situation is also being dealt with by school leadership as a personnel issue as well as a safety on,” Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said.
