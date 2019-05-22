Mustang Museum now open in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mustang Owner’s Museum, located one mile north of Charlotte Motor Speedway, is now open.
The Museum will be open Monday-Saturday from 10-5PM and Sunday 12- 5PM. General admission is $10 per person, with children 15 and under free.
The newly constructed 38,000 sq. ft. facility will house 50+ Mustangs, representing each generation of Mustang, included restored, modified and racing Mustangs-from mild to wild.
The Museum will also feature exhibits from the Mustang heritage, including the 1964 New York World’s Fair, where the Mustang was introduced to the press and the public and to a true “barn find” Mustang exhibit to name a few.
The Mustang Owner’s Museum offers the visitor a look into the Hobby that has made the Mustang the most popular “Pony Car” in the United States.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.