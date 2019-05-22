Local officials help Habitat for Humanity rebuild former drug house

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The key to her new home in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood means a new beginning for Alongee Archer and her daughter Armanee.
“It was never something I really thought we could do,” Archer says.
But the home’s transformation is also a new beginning for the community where it sits.
“This was a major problem for that community,” U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray says.
This spot was home to a long-time drug house, regularly bringing crime into the Hidden Valley neighborhood.
“There were a lot of drugs being moved through that house,” Murray says. “A lot of money laundering, there were guns, and it had been going on for a long time.”
Once seized, the property was transferred to Habitat for Humanity. But it wasn’t just those volunteers and the new homeowner, who helped rebuild this property into something new.
It was also the police officers, deputy U.S. Marshals, and U.S. Attorney’s Office staff who had been a part of this case, who put hammer to nail.
“All of us have passion for this community, for protecting it, and helping it,” Murray says. “In this case, we not only got to protect it, we got to rejuvenate it.”
Now, a redemption story is penned for this residence, as it becomes a new home for a young family.
“This is the house that love built,” Archer says. “I don’t care what happened here before, this has been turned into something amazing.”
Right now, Archer is working a full-time job and going to school. She says she hopes to one day open her own day care.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.